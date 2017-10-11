White House Seeks To Eliminate Loophole That Allowed The Release Of An Alleged Terrorist

The White House asked congressional leaders Sunday to allow federal officials to indefinitely detain illegal immigrants with deportation orders.

A 2001 Supreme Court decision, Zadvydas v. Davis, prohibited federal officials from detaining most illegal immigrants with orders to be removed for longer than 180 days. This has led to thousands of criminal aliens being released, including one Somali immigrant who allegedly stabbed a Canadian police officer and ran down four pedestrians.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, the Somali allegedly behind the terror attack, was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in 2011 “due to a lack to likelihood of his removal in the reasonably foreseeable future,” an ICE spokeswoman told CBC News.

Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan told reporters Sunday that this Somali national was released due to the Zadvydas decision. Another prominent consequence of the Zavydas decision happened in 2012 when Binh Thai Luc allegedly murdered five people in San Francisco after Vietnam refused to issue travel documents. – READ MORE