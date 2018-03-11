‘Dreamers’ Turn on Dems: ‘We’re Tired of Believing [Democrats] When They Say ‘It’s the Republicans”

Some recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program have had enough of Democratic lawmakers blaming Republicans for failing to pass a measure that would protect them from deportation.

Cata Santiago, who was brought to the United States from Mexico when she was 8 years old, told Fox News:

“They don’t walk their talk. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of believing them when they say ‘It’s the Republicans.’ They make promises when they’re in an election, and when it’s over they’re done and don’t do anything. I’ve decided to put my faith in my community [of Dreamers] and not in the Democrats.” – READ MORE

