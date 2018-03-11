True Pundit

Politics

‘Dreamers’ Turn on Dems: ‘We’re Tired of Believing [Democrats] When They Say ‘It’s the Republicans”

Posted on by
Share:

Some recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program have had enough of Democratic lawmakers blaming Republicans for failing to pass a measure that would protect them from deportation.

Cata Santiago, who was brought to the United States from Mexico when she was 8 years old, told Fox News:

“They don’t walk their talk. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of believing them when they say ‘It’s the Republicans.’ They make promises when they’re in an election, and when it’s over they’re done and don’t do anything. I’ve decided to put my faith in my community [of Dreamers] and not in the Democrats.”READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'Dreamers' Turn on Dems: 'We're Tired of Believing [Democrats] When They Say 'It's the Republicans'
'Dreamers' Turn on Dems: 'We're Tired of Believing [Democrats] When They Say 'It's the Republicans'

"They make promises when they’re in an election, and when it’s over they’re done and don’t do anything."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: