Every Dem In Florida House Ruled Against Allowing Teachers to Defend Themselves During Shootings

IAt the state capitol in Tallahassee, lawmakers proposed a measure that would almost certainly make schools less vulnerable targets: Allow school staff with appropriate training and background checks to carry concealed weapons on campus, in order to stop deadly threats before innocent people are killed.

It seems like common sense. After all, every other important part of our country is protected by trained personnel with guns, and one of the biggest problems in any shooting emergency is getting “good guys” on scene fast enough to make a difference.

What if the good guys, trained and prepared, were embedded in schools to begin with?

Democrats took that common-sense proposal and rejected it, even after demanding that every proposal that could save lives be considered.

“Perhaps the most contentious issue also remained intact even as the 41-member House Democratic caucus voted to unanimously oppose it: a provision that would allow school personnel to be trained as certified law enforcement officers and carry guns on campus to neutralize threats by active shooters,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

No, not a single Democrat — not one — in the Florida state House voted to train and equip school staff to deal with an active shooter. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1