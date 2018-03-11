CNN Hasn’t Updated Its ‘Trump Jobs Tracker’ Since The Beginning Of January

The network’s “Trump Jobs Tracker” is part of CNN Digital’s effort to keep its audience updated on whether the president is keeping his promises to release the full potential of the American economy after eight years of anemic growth under former President Barack Obama.

One problem: The last time someone updated the tracker was Jan. 5, when the economy had only added 1,839,000 jobs since Trump took office. Under that pace, according to CNN, Trump is “off track” to fulfill his promise that he’d help create “25 million jobs in 10 years, or 208,333 jobs per month.”

Neglecting the tracker is a real shame. Federal economists estimated that employers added 200,000 jobs in January and Friday’s job report showed another 313,000 added in February — more than enough to be on a healthy pace to average 208,333 jobs per month in 2018. – READ MORE

