‘If DREAM Act Were So Popular, Dems Would’ve Shut Down Gov’t:’ Tom Cotton Fires Back at Amnesty Advocates

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says that if a mass amnesty plan were as popular as the mainstream media purports it to be, Democrats would have used a year-end spending bill to shut down the government unless they got amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

In a response to a New York Times report on President Trump’s pro-American immigration agenda, Cotton fired back at the notion from the mainstream media and open borders advocates that the DREAM Act, the most expansive amnesty plan filed in Congress, is popular.

Cotton also credited President Trump’s opposition to the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized immigrants can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. with them, and the Diversity Visa Lottery program, as being “part of his victory” in the 2016 presidential election.

The Diversity Visa Lottery gives out 50,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorist problems – such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan.

10. And if mass amnesty without real reform, eg, the DREAM Act, were so popular, Dems would've shut down government over it. But it's not, they know it, & that's why they folded & passed a funding bill without amnesty. THE END. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 24, 2017

