Sexual Harassment Scandals May Drive Democrats Out Of Power In CALIFORNIA

If there’s any state in the union that is most assuredly “blue,” it’s California. Outside of a single Republican governor — Arnold Schwarzenegger — and a handful of state and federal legislators in northern and far southern counties, Democrats hold nearly every elected office in the state.

But according to Politico, a burgeoning sexual harassment scandal is roiling the state’s Democratic ranks and a series of “scandal-induced resignations” thought to be coming in 2018 are threatening the Democrats’ stranglehold on power.

“We’re in unchartered territory here,” Garry South, a veteran Democratic strategist told the political news outlet. “This whole issue has hit a critical mass in a very short time. I’ve never seen anything like it before — and I don’t know where it ends.”

South and others claim that Democrats have suffered from a severe decline in public trust. The Hollywood leftists who have bankrolled Democratic candidates at both the state and federal level are now under scrutiny, as Harvey Weinstein, perhaps chief among the entertainment industry’s political powerhouses, is facing dozens of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape allegations — and, quite possibly, an indictment. – READ MORE

