Fake Newsman Brian Ross is Out at ABC News, After His Trump-Flynn Debacle

Brian Ross is out at ABC News.

After the Trump-Flynn debacle, Ross was put on leave and the public never did see his face on television again.

Now Ross is out of the network, effective today, according to sources.

Was he fired?

This story is developing.

