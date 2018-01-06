Security
Dramatic Attempts to Rescue Trapped Firefighter Fail; Philadelphia Community Mourns Tragedy
One firefighter has died and another has been injured as fire crews battle a house fire in North Philadelphia.
Crews arrived to the scene along the 2200 block of North Colorado Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, they found heavy fire and smoke showing from a row home.
The Philadelphia Fire Department has confirmed that one of the firefighters passed away battling this fire.
##Breaking Philadelphia 2200 Blk of N Colorado St. 1 firefighter from E-45 still trapped in the collapsed dwelling, R-1 trying to gain access to the firefighter, Another firefighter transported to the hospital . pix from @RedPawRelief pic.twitter.com/IXvcAoYRWG
— PhillyFireNews.com (@PhillyFireNews) January 6, 2018
Prayers to the Philadelphia Fire Department, they are currently working a 2nd Alarm with a mayday. They have eyes on the FF, trying to get to him #breakingnews
— 313FirePhotography (@313firepics) January 6, 2018
#Breaking Philadelphia 2200 blk of N Colorado St- Firefighter Mayday- B/C-8 reports missing firefighter at a house fire. Striking a second alarm
— PhillyFireNews.com (@PhillyFireNews) January 6, 2018