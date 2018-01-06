True Pundit

Dramatic Attempts to Rescue Trapped Firefighter Fail; Philadelphia Community Mourns Tragedy

One firefighter has died and another has been injured as fire crews battle a house fire in North Philadelphia.

Crews arrived to the scene along the 2200 block of North Colorado Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found heavy fire and smoke showing from a row home.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has confirmed that one of the firefighters passed away battling this fire.

