Dramatic Attempts to Rescue Trapped Firefighter Fail; Philadelphia Community Mourns Tragedy

One firefighter has died and another has been injured as fire crews battle a house fire in North Philadelphia.

Crews arrived to the scene along the 2200 block of North Colorado Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found heavy fire and smoke showing from a row home.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has confirmed that one of the firefighters passed away battling this fire.

##Breaking Philadelphia 2200 Blk of N Colorado St. 1 firefighter from E-45 still trapped in the collapsed dwelling, R-1 trying to gain access to the firefighter, Another firefighter transported to the hospital . pix from @RedPawRelief pic.twitter.com/IXvcAoYRWG — PhillyFireNews.com (@PhillyFireNews) January 6, 2018

Prayers to the Philadelphia Fire Department, they are currently working a 2nd Alarm with a mayday. They have eyes on the FF, trying to get to him #breakingnews — 313FirePhotography (@313firepics) January 6, 2018

#Breaking Philadelphia 2200 blk of N Colorado St- Firefighter Mayday- B/C-8 reports missing firefighter at a house fire. Striking a second alarm — PhillyFireNews.com (@PhillyFireNews) January 6, 2018

