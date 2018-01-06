Politics Security
Active Shooter Reportedly Loose at Naval Station
The first day my family comes to visit we have an active shooter on base… this is great
— ☁️$hef ☁️ (@AlexAsheffield) January 6, 2018
The Naval Station at Whidbey Island is on lock down after reports of an active shooter on the loose.
This story is Developing.
All NAS Whidbey Island gates on to Ault Field will be closed until further notice. We will update as the situation changes.
— @NASWhidbeyIsland (@NASWhidbeyIslan) January 6, 2018
Commands are being told to shelter in place. Been on lock down since before 6 am pic.twitter.com/icz0x9H2fw
— Dusten Abell (@lightningDusten) January 6, 2018
There was a report of gunfire on Ault Field this morning. Out of an abundance of caution the base was secured. There is limited access and the shelter in place order is lifted. There has been no actual evidence of gunfire. Updates will be provided as they become available.
— @NASWhidbeyIsland (@NASWhidbeyIslan) January 6, 2018