Active Shooter Reportedly Loose at Naval Station

The first day my family comes to visit we have an active shooter on base… this is great — ☁️$hef ☁️ (@AlexAsheffield) January 6, 2018

The Naval Station at Whidbey Island is on lock down after reports of an active shooter on the loose.

This story is Developing.

All NAS Whidbey Island gates on to Ault Field will be closed until further notice. We will update as the situation changes. — @NASWhidbeyIsland (@NASWhidbeyIslan) January 6, 2018

Commands are being told to shelter in place. Been on lock down since before 6 am pic.twitter.com/icz0x9H2fw — Dusten Abell (@lightningDusten) January 6, 2018

There was a report of gunfire on Ault Field this morning. Out of an abundance of caution the base was secured. There is limited access and the shelter in place order is lifted. There has been no actual evidence of gunfire. Updates will be provided as they become available. — @NASWhidbeyIsland (@NASWhidbeyIslan) January 6, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *