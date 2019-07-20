AOC: Trump can’t conceive of an immigration system without torture, hurting ‘innocent people’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has taken another shot at President Trump amid their ongoing feud, saying he cannot conceive of an immigration system that didn’t involve torture or hurting innocent people.

“He can’t conceive of a border where we don’t cage children or rip them from their parents,” she said. “And to him, a lack of torture equals an open border. He literally cannot think of an immigration system where we don’t hurt innocent people, so I think that’s where he’s coming from there.”

Her comments, published Friday in a video on journalist Nicholas Ballasy’s YouTube channel, came in response to a question about Trump’s claim that she wanted open borders.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

"I think we're advocating for a humane border," she said. During her interview on Capitol Hill, she also called for an alternative to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that would adhere to constitutional protections surrounding due process.