Dr. Robert Epstein: Study claims Google reflected ‘very dramatic bias’ in 2016 election search results

Google allegedly offered search results during the 2016 election season that manipulated voters in Hillary Clinton’s favor, according to researcher Dr. Robert Epstein.

The study looked into “politically oriented searches” from a “diverse group of American voters,” Epstein said in an interview airing Sunday on “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“In 2016, I set up the first-ever monitoring system that allowed me to look over the shoulders of a diverse group of American voters — there were 95 people in 24 states,” he said.

“I looked at politically oriented searches that these people were conducting on Google, Bing and Yahoo. I was able to preserve more than 13,000 searches and 98,000 web pages, and I found very dramatic bias in Google’s search results… favoring Hillary Clinton — whom I supported strongly.”

Regarding the specific results of his study, Epstein claimed the findings showed what he called a sizable bias.

“That level of bias was sufficient, I calculated, to have shifted over time somewhere between 2.6 and 10.4 million votes to Hillary without anyone knowing that this had occurred,” he claimed. – READ MORE