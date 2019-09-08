“Nobody’s F**king Business” – Epstein Buried In Unmarked Grave

Roughly one month after he was found dead of an alleged suicide by hanging at his jail cell in Manhattan, the location of the body of pedophile and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has finally been confirmed.

Epstein’s body was buried at the IJ Morris Star of David cemetery in West Palm Beach, the Mirror reports. He was buried next to his parents, Seymour and Paula.

To make it harder for vandals to defile his grave, Epstein was placed in an unmarked grave. Also, the names of his parents were removed from their tombstones.

(…)

Epstein was buried the day after his funeral at the Frank E Campbell chapel in Manhattan, according to the Mirror. He is survived by his brother, Mark, who made the funeral arrangements, and will inherent whatever is left of Epstein’s estate after the numerous civil actions against Epstein have run their course.

When approached by journalists asking about the location of his brother’s body, Mark reportedly responded:

“It’s nobody’s f**king business. It’s a private family matter, you got that? I’m not going to answer your question.”

The cemetery is an exclusive Jewish burial ground, where plots sell for up to $250,000. His father was buried there in 1991, while his mother was buried there in 2004.