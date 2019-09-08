Ocasio-Cortez demands President Trump’s impeachment over report alleging ‘corrupt’ activity

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is demanding the impeachment of President Donald Trump over a new report alleging what many Democrats claim exposes corrupt activity.

“The President is corrupt and must be impeached,” Ocasio-Cortez said late Friday.

The President is corrupt and must be impeached. https://t.co/L4fS2pExDe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 7, 2019

The renewed calls for impeachment comes after Politico reported the House Oversight Committee is investigating why an Air National Guard unit stopped at President Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland while traveling to and from Kuwait earlier this year. – READ MORE