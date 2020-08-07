Dr. Fauci Funded Controversial “Illegal” Wuhan Lab Coronavirus Research with Millions of U.S. Tax Dollars — For FIVE YEARS Leading Up to Outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci funded scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and other institutions for research on bat coronaviruses five years before the current COVID-19 ‘pandemic.’ Fauci piped over $7.4 million in tax monies to China and beyond. Dr. Judy Mikovits said on the Thomas Paine Podcast that entire Fauci-led ‘scheme’ was concocted and conducted outside of U.S. laws. Listen Above.

From approximately 2015 through early 2020, the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, led by Fauci, greased scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well as other institutions for alleged research on gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses. But what was really going on here?

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus now causing a global outbreak. It’s believed to have originated in bats in China — the same place and the same research Fauci was conducting and underwriting for years. Mikovits said the research was illegal and questioned whether the ensuing virus was engineered and manipulated by Fauci — fueled by U.S. tax dollars.

