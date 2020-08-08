Durham Balks; Brennan Walks — CIA Chief Scores Get-Outta-Jail-Free Card from ‘Fearless’ Prosecutor

Former CIA Director John Brennan appears to have dodged prosecution in U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation.

After NBC News reported Thursday that Brennan agreed to do an interview with Durham, signaling that his investigation is nearing its end, a source told NPR that the Obama-era CIA director has been told he is not a target of prosecutors. Instead, this source said, the interview will mainly consist of technical questions.

The news is sure to disappoint some of President Trump’s most ardent supporters who believe Brennan and other top officials in the Obama administration sought to sabotage Trump’s candidacy in 2016 and later his presidency.

Still, while Brennan may escape an indictment, he may yet be harshly criticized in a report. Attorney General William Barr said he expects “developments” from Durham’s inquiry by the end of the summer.

Durham has reportedly scrutinized Brennan’s emails, call logs, and other records from the CIA as his team looked into the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian election interference, whether there was an effort to hide information from other agencies, British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s flawed anti-Trump dossier, and other issues. READ MORE:

