Coronavirus bill includes $350 million for migration, refugee assistance

The $2 trillion spending package to boost the economy in response to the coronavirus crisis includes a $350 million pot of money for “Migration and Refugee Assistance” — the latest item in the legislative behemoth that is angering critics.

While a number of items that Republicans objected to got trimmed in the final Senate bill, the Migrant and Refugee Assistance item actually increased by $50 million to $350 million. That’s more than the bill put forward by House Democrats earlier this week, which included $300 million in “Migrant and Refugee Assistance” for the State Department.

Millions of Americans need help now. Dangerous poison pills like $350,000,000 for “Migration and Refugee Assistance” put America LAST. Democrats: This is not the time to advance your legislative agenda. This is the time to put #AmericaFirst. pic.twitter.com/1N9ArCVr5V — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 25, 2020

“Democrats: This is not the time to advance your legislative agenda,” he tweeted before the bill passed the Senate late Wednesday. “This is the time to put #AmericaFirst.’ – READ MORE

