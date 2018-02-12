The Dozen+ Corrupt Media Outlets that Colluded with North Korea to Romanticize Their Slave State

Now that normal Americans have completely written off the disgraced institution of the American media, these amoral news outlets have been forced to pander to the only audience they have left — the far-left.

This is why, over the weekend, we witnessed almost every major news outlet prostitute itself to offer North Korea’s Hitler the kind of positive press coverage President Trump would never receive, even if he rescued our economy and decimated the Islamic State (oh, wait, he did).

Yep, over the weekend, CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR, ABC, NBC, PBS, even the Wall Street Journal… these big media outlets (and more) colluded with murderous North Korean tyrants to normalize their slave state, to romanticize a murderous regime that comes complete with concentration camps, public executions in the thousands, and actual slaves.

Yep, over the weekend, the same media outlets that see only evil in Trump’s every utterance, colluded with a North Korea that regularly threatens our nuclear annihilation (and is aggressively seeking the means to do so), that starves and tortures its own people by the millions, and is in reality a massive prison camp disguised as a country.

A list of the Deep State's finest who tried to portray North Korea is glowing lights:

