Why Did CNN Hire Comey’s Former Assistant Josh Campbell?

CNN’s decision to hire former FBI Director James Comey’s assistant disturbs veteran members of the bureau, former agents told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The relationship between former FBI agent Josh Campbell, the cable news network and Campbell’s seemingly close history with former boss James Comey, have raised a number of questions from these agents over the propriety of Campbell’s new job.

“What can [Campbell] contribute? I don’t think that he would be someone who could offer any type of, really, knowledge about what law enforcement analysts are, because, what is his experience?” said former Special Agent Jack Garcia, a 26 year FBI veteran.

“Something smells so bad about this whole thing.”

Garcia and another 25 year veteran of the FBI noted to TheDCNF that Campbell’s mere 10 year career was largely marked by time spent at headquarters and that he lacked field knowledge to accurately represent the bureau. Campbell’s last job in the FBI was spent in a media relations role out of the Los Angeles field office – READ MORE

On Tuesday, Saagar Enjeti of The Daily Caller uncovered a copy of a flyer for the farewell party for former FBI director James Comey’s assistant, Josh Campbell. Here it is:

EXCLUSIVE: I obtained a copy of former @Comey assistant @joshscampbell's goodbye flyer at the FBI. It invites attendee's to "celebrate his new endeavor defending the bureau as an LE analyst at @CNN" https://t.co/JgjzVSJd1m pic.twitter.com/BXStmSgzcq — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 6, 2018

Note the ridiculousness of the statement on the flyer that colleagues will “celebrate his new endeavor defending the Bureau as a CNN Law Enforcement Analyst!” – READ MORE

The former FBI agent who announced his retirement from the federal agency in a New York Times column Friday after claiming the “relentless attacks on the bureau” made it “impossible” to continue working there, promptly received a CNN job as a law enforcement analyst in less than 48 hours.

Josh Campbell, who until a few hours ago, billed himself on his Twitter account as an “assistant” to former FBI Director James Comey (he has since deleted this fact from his bio), debuted on CNN Monday. The author section of his NYT column also notes that he served as “special assistant to the bureau’s director.”

It remains unclear why Campbell has decided to remove this information from his account, but Comey did share his Times column on Twitter Friday and said Campbell’s “voice is an important addition to the national conversation.” The hat tip signals a relationship between the two men and possible knowledge of Campbell’s new role as a cable news pundit.

The quick transition from FBI agent to on-air contributor raises questions about Campbell’s relationship with the network. The cable news network has relied on anonymous sources within the federal law enforcement agency during the Trump administration. – READ MORE