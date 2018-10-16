‘Don’t Put Your Families at Risk’: Pence Warns Caravan of 1,600 Immigrants Not to Enter the US Illegally

A caravan of Honduran immigrants is making its way north through Central America in hopes of arriving in the United States, but Vice President Mike Pence left a stern warning for those planning to enter the United States illegally.

According to the Associated Press, an estimated 1,600 Honduran immigrants are caravanning toward the United States in an attempt to escape the poverty of their home country.

While the caravan may be optimistic about its travels, Pence called on the group to reconsider its “dangerous journey” and urged Central American officials to ask their citizens to stay put in their home countries.

“Tell your people: Don’t put your families at risk by taking the dangerous journey north to attempt to enter the United States illegally,” the vice president stated.

Pence was not being hyperbolic when he called the caravan’s journey “dangerous.” Not only do the individuals face potentially dangerous criminals, but they must also survive the physical demands of the journey. The number of heat-related deaths for migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border rose this summer.– READ MORE