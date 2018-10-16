WATCH: ‘The View’ Goes After a Crowd Favorite — Tears Into Hillary Clinton’s Latest Defense of Husband’s Allegations

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton defended her husband on CBS when asked if former President Bill Clinton should have resigned over sexual misconduct allegations — and “The View” hit back at Clinton’s comment.

During the interview, Clinton said her husband “absolutely” should not have resigned over his affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky because “she was an adult.”

Co-host Joy Behar first started by comparing Clinton’s remark to Republicans.

“What she just did is exactly what the Republicans do: They change the subject,” Behar said. “So that’s why we never get anywhere in the discourse.”- READ MORE