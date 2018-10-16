Alyssa Milano Slams Trump Over Kavanaugh, False Accusations: Just ‘White Men’ Afraid of Losing ‘Power’ (VIDEO)

Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano appeared on Good Morning America Monday to talk about the one year anniversary of the #MeToo movement which she helped start. Milano, who has been a vocal critic of President Trump and Republicans, also took time to bash Trump for raising concerns about false accusations, saying that he was only afraid of “progress” because “white men” were losing their power.

ABC White House correspondent Cecilia Vega asked Milano about how the cultural movement started and where it was going, before getting political. She asked the actress first “what it was like” being in the room when Justice Brett Kavanaugh was giving his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

After getting the dig in at Republicans, Vega gave Milano an opportunity to make a direct jab at President Trump for his support for Kavanaugh. The actress criticized Trump for being concerned about false accusations, as just a "fear tactic" used by "white men in power" who are afraid of the #MeToo movement's "progress." Milano also seemed to justify the idea that men could be put under undue scrutiny by sneering that "women have had it hard for generations."