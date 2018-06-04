True Pundit

BILL CLINTON: Media went easy on Obama because he was black (VIDEO)

The tension between Bill Clinton and Barack Obama apparently hasn’t subsided since the 2016 election.

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Clinton told Mo Rocca he thought the media went easy on Obama because he was black.

Premising the question on the belief of Trump supporters that there is a double standard for Trump and Obama, Clinton said, “Well, they did treat him differently than other Democrats and Republicans. That was the political press.”

When asked why, Clinton answered, “You know, I don’t know. They liked him, and they liked having the first African-American president.” – READ MORE

