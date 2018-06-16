Don’t look now, but the world leader most crucial to the success of a deal between North Korea and the U.S. called the summit a ‘historic feat’

One thing we’ve noticed in the non-stop coverage of the North Korea-USA summit in Singapore is a lack of coverage from the South Korean perspective. They are the most important country in all of this. What THEY want should be paramount, right?

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Seoul, called the Singapore summit a "historic feat which moved us from era of hostility to era of dialogue peace and propriety." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 14, 2018

Which is why we also wonder why this statement from South Korean President Moon Jae-in calling the meeting a “historic feat” isn’t getting more attention- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1