Watergate prosecutor says Manafort may never again ‘see the outside of a jail cell’ (VIDEO)

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman said on Friday that Paul Manafort may never again “see the outside of a jail cell” after his house arrest arrangement was revoked on Friday.

President Trump’s former campaign chairman appeared in court after special counsel Robert Mueller asked a judge to revoke his pretrial release conditions, accusing him of attempting to tamper with potential witnesses.

During the hearing, the judge revoked Manafort’s bail and ordered him to jail. – READ MORE

