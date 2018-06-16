Politics TV
Watergate prosecutor says Manafort may never again ‘see the outside of a jail cell’ (VIDEO)
Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman said on Friday that Paul Manafort may never again “see the outside of a jail cell” after his house arrest arrangement was revoked on Friday.
President Trump’s former campaign chairman appeared in court after special counsel Robert Mueller asked a judge to revoke his pretrial release conditions, accusing him of attempting to tamper with potential witnesses.
During the hearing, the judge revoked Manafort’s bail and ordered him to jail. – READ MORE
TheHill