True Pundit

Uncategorized

J. Edgar Comey Snaps Again on Trump; Third Time in One Week Fired FBI Director Attacks President

Posted on by
Share:

“Thought experiment: Make a list of all the public figures in this country and around the world the current president has criticized. Ask yourself: “Why is Putin missing from the list?” No responsible American should ever stop asking, “Why?’ ” — James Comey

This is what happens when you’re an unemployable Democrat.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: