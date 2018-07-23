J. Edgar Comey Snaps Again on Trump; Third Time in One Week Fired FBI Director Attacks President

“Thought experiment: Make a list of all the public figures in this country and around the world the current president has criticized. Ask yourself: “Why is Putin missing from the list?” No responsible American should ever stop asking, “Why?’ ” — James Comey

This is what happens when you’re an unemployable Democrat.

Thought experiment: Make a list of all the public figures in this country and around the world the current president has criticized. Ask yourself: “Why is Putin missing from the list?” No responsible American should ever stop asking, “Why?” — James Comey (@Comey) July 23, 2018

Ask Why? Let me try. Why did you cover up Hillary's crimes and her money laundering. https://t.co/IxWcckweTo — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) July 23, 2018

