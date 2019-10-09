Donald Trump: ‘We Will Win’ in 2020 Against Democrat ‘Con Artists’

President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to beat Democrats in 2020, arguing they only cared about getting him out of office and hurting Republicans.

“The Do-Nothing Democrats are Con Artists, only looking to hurt the Republican Party and President,” he wrote on Twitter. “Their total focus is 2020, nothing more, and nothing less. The good news is that WE WILL WIN!!!!”

The president commented as Democrats continued to push for impeachment and reports emerged about one of the government “whistleblowers” having a professional relationship with one of the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates.

“The Whistleblower’s facts have been so incorrect about my ‘no pressure’ conversation with the Ukrainian President, and now the conflict of interest and involvement with a Democrat Candidate, that he or she should be exposed and questioned properly,” Trump wrote. “This is no Whistleblower.”

Trump questioned why the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community failed to stop what was obviously a partisan inquiry. –READ MORE