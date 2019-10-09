‘It Is Time’: Graham Says Senate to Give Giuliani the ‘Opportunity’ to Testify on Ukraine

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is giving the President Donald Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani an opportunity to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding Ukraine.

Graham, who is the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

The Republican senator noted that he’s “heard on numerous occasions disturbing allegations by about corruption in Ukraine and the many improprieties surrounding the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.”

Have heard on numerous occasions disturbing allegations by @RudyGiuliani about corruption in Ukraine and the many improprieties surrounding the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. (1/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns. (3/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

“Given the House of Representatives’ behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine,” Graham continued, adding that he’ll provide Giuliani the “opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns.” – READ MORE