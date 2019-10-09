Trump wants whistleblower ‘exposed and questioned’ after reports of ties to 2020 Dem

President Trump pressed Wednesday for the Ukraine call whistleblower to be “exposed and questioned” after new reports surfaced suggesting the whistleblower has ties to a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

“The Whistleblower’s facts have been so incorrect about my ‘no pressure’ conversation with the Ukrainian President, and now the conflict of interest and involvement with a Democrat Candidate, that he or she should be exposed and questioned properly,” Trump tweeted.

“This is no Whistleblower….The Whistleblower’s lawyer is a big Democrat. The Whistleblower has ties to one of my DEMOCRAT OPPONENTS. Why does the allow this scam to continue?”

Trump appeared to be responding to a Washington Examiner report that said Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson told lawmakers the whistleblower worked “or had some type of professional relationship” with one of the Democratic presidential candidates. It cited three sources familiar with Atkinson’s interview with lawmakers on Friday.

Atkinson did not identify the candidate and it was not clear what that working relationship was. But any connection with a top Democrat would fuel Republican and White House claims that the controversy is politically motivated.