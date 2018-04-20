Donald Trump Vows to Stay Out of TPP Unless ‘They Offer Us a Deal That We Cannot Refuse’

President Donald Trump confirmed that he was still committed to staying out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, unless the deal changed drastically.

“Unless they offer us a deal that we cannot refuse, I would not go back into TPP,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump made his comments after several meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, trying to get a bilateral trade deal between the two countries.

Abe said that despite continued talks with the Trump administration, Japan still believed that TPP was the best deal for both countries. – READ MORE

