Missing WWII German submarine found after nearly 73 years lost at sea

A German submarine from World War II– rumored to have been used to transport Nazi leadership to South America following the war– has been located nearly 73 years after being lost at sea.

Denmark’s Sea War Museum discovered the U-3523 roughly 403 feet below sea level. The submarine was found off the coast in Denmark’s northernmost town of Skagen, nine miles west of where it was reportedly sunk by Britain, according to the paper.

The front of the vessel was buried in the sand and the stern jutted out, according to a report by The Sun published on Tuesday.

The depth of the sub’s final resting place, however, makes it difficult for researchers to reach.

Gert Normann Andersen, the museum’s director, told the paper that the discovery dispels rumors of a potential escape that stemmed from the failure to locate the vessel after it was sunk by a British B24 Liberator attack on May 6, 1945. – READ MORE

