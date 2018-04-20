‘We’re Taking a Stand’: Illinois County Declares Itself a Sanctuary for Gun Owners

Effingham County, Illinois, on Monday became a “sanctuary county” for gun owners.

The county board passed the resolution on an 8-1 vote and directed its employees not to enforce any new state law that would “unconstitutionally restrict the Second Amendment.”

Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said that the action is largely symbolic and will not control decision-making by law enforcement.

Kibler said the measure may be "mostly symbolic," but they felt it was important to express that many residents in Effingham County are concerned about their Second Amendment rights slowly being stripped away. "So we thought … why don't we just make this a sanctuary county like they would for undocumented immigrants. So we did flip the script on it," Kibler said, revealing that they've received an outpouring of support, along with some pushback.

'We're Taking a Stand': Illinois County Declares Itself a Sanctuary for Gun Owners

Effingham County, Illinois, on Monday became a "sanctuary county" for gun owners.