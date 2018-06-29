Donald Trump: ‘There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be Young and American’

President Donald Trump Spoke To Young People In Washington, Dc, On Wednesday, Urging Them Forward In Their Lives And Careers.

“There’s never been a better time to be young and American,” Donald Trump said.

The president addressed a group of Millennial and Generation Z leaders at the White House auditorium, an event organized by Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

Trump pointed to the “booming” economy under his administration and low unemployment for young people, urging them to seize the moment in their lives.

“We’re citizens of the freest strongest and greatest nation on earth,” he said. ”Greatest nation ever to exist, and we’re getting stronger every day.”

“You aren’t afraid to speak the truth, and the truth as you know it, and to stand up for what you know is right even if it means being politically incorrect on occasion,” Trump said. – READ MORE

