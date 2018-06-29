Abolishing ICE Would Have Freed 1.6M Illegal Aliens into American Communities in Last 5 Years

Abolishing The Immigration And Customs Enforcement (Ice) Agency — As Democrats Have Sought To Do — Would Have Set Free More Than 1.6 Million Illegal Aliens In The United States Over The Last Five Years.

For months, Democrats running for Congress, along with House and Senate Democrats, have touted their plan for open borders by abolishing the ICE agency, tasked with arresting and deporting illegal aliens from the U.S.

This week, multiple House Democrats said they supported a platform that abolishes ICE, ending all interior enforcement of immigration, as Breitbart News reported.

If Democrats had their way and ICE been abolished five years ago, back in 2013, there would have been at least 1.64 million illegal aliens — many of which are convicted criminals — released into U.S. neighborhoods and communities rather than being deported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1