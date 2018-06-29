CNN Legal Analyst Laments Overturning Roe v. Wade – Gets Reminded Of His Own Inconvenient History

CNN’s Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin spent hours on air Wednesday fear mongering that another Donald Trump appointed justice to the Supreme Court would spell the end of abortion rights in America. Toobin said on multiple segments that it might be just a matter of months before the landmark Roe v. Wade was overturned if Trump were to appoint a pro-life Justice to replace a retiring Justice Kennedy.

To recap: A journalist who cheated on his wife, knocked-up a colleague's daughter, wanted her to get an abortion, and had to be dragged into court to pay child support is on CNN right now opining about the consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade. Maybe sit this one out? https://t.co/lGUXE0E9fL — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 27, 2018

In 2010 a married Toobin was taken to court by the daughter of a colleague with whom he was having an affair. The affair had resulted in a child out of wedlock, in spite of Toobin asking the mother to have an abortion and offering to pay for it. Toobin also refused to sign the child’s birth certificate and is not allowed to see the child. – READ MORE

