Donald Trump: Ted Cruz Is Now ‘Beautiful Ted’

Sen. Ted Cruz Is No Longer “lyin’ Ted,” President Donald Trump Told Reporters On Monday When Asked About His Former Nickname For The Texas Senator.

“He’s not Lyin’ Ted any more. He’s Beautiful Ted. I call him Texas Ted,” Trump said about his former rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

The president commented as he left the White House on Monday to campaign with Cruz at a rally in Houston, Texas.

When reporters asked him if he regretted his attacks against Cruz during the 2016 election, Trump replied that he did not regret anything.– READ MORE