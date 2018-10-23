Charlize Theron: Trump Admin Violating Transgender People’s Basic Human Rights

Actress Charlize Theron Accused The Trump Administration Of Violating Transgender People’s “basic Human Rights,” Amid Reportsthat The Justice Department Is Planning To Discard President Barack Obama’s Support Of Transgender Ideology Not Based On Biology.

“Trans people #WontBeErased,” Theron wrote on Twitter. “Now more than ever we need to FIGHT. This administration continues to violate basic human rights and we need to take action. These are some action items to protect trans and [Gender Non-Conforming] people that need our help right now.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Trump administration is considering narrowing the definition of gender to a biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth, rolling back a series of changes imposed under the Obama administration that allowed people to define their own gender. – READ MORE