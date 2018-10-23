    True Pundit

    A Delusional Michael Avenatti: If I Ran Against Trump in 2020, I Would ‘Kick His A**’ (VIDEO)

    Posted on
    Attorney Michael Avenatti has made it long-known that he is no fan of President Donald Trump. In recent months, he has taken his disdain for him to another level and is now considering running against him in the 2020 presidential election.

    In a recent encounter with Trump supporters, Avenatti bragged to their faces about how easily he would beat the president.

    He remains adamant that “bots and trolls” often mock and ridicule him on social media only because he is a “considerable threat to Trump”- READ MORE

