A Delusional Michael Avenatti: If I Ran Against Trump in 2020, I Would ‘Kick His A**’ (VIDEO)

Attorney Michael Avenatti has made it long-known that he is no fan of President Donald Trump. In recent months, he has taken his disdain for him to another level and is now considering running against him in the 2020 presidential election.

In a recent encounter with Trump supporters, Avenatti bragged to their faces about how easily he would beat the president.

Creepy Porn lawyer @MichaelAvenatti: If run against your president in 2020, I'm gonna kick his a**. pic.twitter.com/XG0rjKHWvL — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) October 21, 2018

He remains adamant that “bots and trolls” often mock and ridicule him on social media only because he is a “considerable threat to Trump”- READ MORE