AOC on Trump impeachment inquiry: ‘What he has admitted to is already impeachable, regardless of future developments’

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ,D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday that actions President Trump has already acknowledged render him eminently impeachable.

“What is going on is that the president has committed several impeachable offenses. He, himself, what he has admitted to is already impeachable, regardless of future developments,” said Ocasio-Cortez. She referenced such things as emoluments and pushing for assistance from foreign governments.

Ocasio-Cortez, an outspoken freshman lawmaker and Democratic socalist, has long pressured her party to pursue impeachment

PELOSI ANNOUNCES A FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY AGAINST TRUMP

This came as House Democrats officially launched a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday afternoon, fueled by a whistleblower's accusation that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his potential 202O opponent, Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter. The whistleblower alleged that Trump had ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before his phone call with Zelensky. The whistleblower said Trump told Zelensky that he would not release the aid unless he investigated Biden.