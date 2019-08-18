Donald Trump Says ‘Major’ Consideration Given to Labeling Antifa an ‘Organization of Terror’

President Trump tweeted Saturday that “major consideration” is being given to labeling the violent far-left group Antifa an “organization of terror.”
“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR,’” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. “Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019
Trump’s tweet follows Portland bracing for clashes between “The End of Domestic Terrorism” organizers and Antifa counter-protesters Saturday. One of the organizers of the planned event, Joe Biggs, said it serves as a response to the violent Antifa protests that broke out in the city last month, which resulted in the hospitalization of journalist and editor of Quillette, Andy Ngo. Video showed violent Antifa protesters punching and kicking Ngo and throwing milkshakes. – READ MORE