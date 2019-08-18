China Readies ‘Giant Forks’ To Subdue Hong Kong Protesters

Hong Kong protesters may be in for an electrifying experience after Chinese riot police were pictured training with ‘terrifying giant fork devices’ designed to subdue humans and pin them to the ground, according to the Mirror.

While unconfirmed, the 8-foot poles with U-shaped prongs are believed to be able to deliver an electric shock.

The protests, now in their 11th week, have been alternating between the streets, subways, and airports of Hong Kong. While largely peaceful, there is a growing contingent of activists using violence and property destruction to protest the government, resulting in police tear gassings and beatings.

As we have been noting over the last week, satellite images confirmed President Trump’s warning that Chinese troops were massing on the Hong Kong border. – READ MORE