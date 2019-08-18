CNN’s Anderson Cooper: It’s ‘exciting’ that whites will no longer represent nation’s ‘majority’

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper seemed to celebrate the idea of white people no longer constituting the majority of those in the United States.

“The idea that, you know, whites will not be the majority, I mean, that’s — it’s an exciting transformation of the country, it’s an exciting evolution and you know, progress of our country in many different ways,” he said.

He made those comments while interviewing Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, who has openly advocated for more open immigration policies.

After Cooper noted that white supremacists opposed the demographic change, Ramos argued that white nationalists were basically helpless against it. – READ MORE