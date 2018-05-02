Donald Trump: Robert Mueller Investigating ‘Made Up, Phony Crime’ of Collusion

President Donald Trump ridiculed the special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller of whether or not his presidential campaign colluded with Russia while winning the election.

The New York Times on Monday revealed a list of questions that Mueller wanted to ask Trump about possible ties to Russia and whether he was trying to obstruct the investigation.

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

"So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were 'leaked' to the media," Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

