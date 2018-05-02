Leftist Writer: Obama Is America’s Daddy, Trump Is Stepfather Raping The Country

On Monday, a writer whose leftist credentials are impeccable, issued one of the most hilariously ill-considered tweets of the recent past, likening Barack Obama to America’s father, President Trump to the stepfather who would rape the country, and the media to the compliant mother enabling Trump:

When Obama left the White House in a helicopter that horrible day, I had the impression our true father was leaving & the nation was stuck with a stepfather who was going to rape us. Now I increasingly believe that the media is the mother who won’t stand up for us & defy him. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) April 30, 2018

Virginia Heffernan has worked as a staff writer for The New York Times, a TV critic for Slate, where she hosts its “Trumpcast” podcast, and a fact-checker for The New Yorker.- READ MORE

