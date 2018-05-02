Police: Woman Shoots Robber in Chest After Being Attacked in Broad Daylight

Police Say A 23-year-old Woman Walking In Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, Shot A Robber In The Chest With A Gun After He Approached Her In Broad Daylight.

The robber fell to the ground immediately.

According to News & Observer, police report that Morgan Matthews was walking on South Blount Street on Thursday when 28-year-old Jonathan Tyrone Peace approached her and attempted to rob her. Matthews reacted by shooting Peace in the chest.

Police say “Matthews fired her weapon to stop him from attacking her and stayed on the scene until police arrived.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1