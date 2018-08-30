Donald Trump Ridicules ‘Fake CNN’ for Fake Anonymous Sources

President Donald Trump Continued To Rip Cnn On Wednesday For Their Use Of Anonymous Sources That Proved False.

“Anonymous Sources are really starting to BURN the media,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The fact is that many anonymous sources don’t even exist. They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters.”

“Anonymous Sources are really starting to BURN the media.” @FoxNews The fact is that many anonymous sources don’t even exist. They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters. Look at the lie that Fake CNN is now in. They got caught red handed! Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

When you see “anonymous source,” stop reading the story, it is fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Trump cited the latest CNN story co-bylined by Watergate legend Carl Bernstein that isfalling apart under scrutiny.

A cross-section of media pros say CNN is facing a credibility crisis for standing by a report on the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting despite ex-Clinton aide Lanny Davis admitting he was an anonymous source and recanting key details he provided CNN for the story. Many observers have slammed CNN for the way it has handled the scandal and some feel it proves the network cares more about pushing anti-Trump agenda than being right.

DePauw University professor and media analyst Jeffrey McCall told Fox News that the situation “demonstrates exactly why so many news consumers give the media low credibility scores in this era” and said that “CNN went out on a limb in the first place by using Lanny Davis as a source and the story eventually collapsed.”

Davis, the high-powered attorney of President Trump’s longtime “fixer”-turned-foe Michael Cohen, admitted Monday he was an anonymous source after The Washington Post outed him as a source for its own version of the story. The attorney told BuzzFeed News that he regretted being the anonymous source as well as his subsequent denial. The CNN story, which cited multiple “sources,” claimed Cohen said President Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower sit-down. However, Trump has repeatedly denied any advance knowledge of the meeting and CNN has stood by its reporting amid widespread criticism.

“They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters. Look at the lie that Fake CNN is now in,” President Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “They got caught red handed! Enemy of the People!”

McCall said that it was “risky to use such a self-interested source such as Davis in that story initially” and once he recanted “CNN owed the news consuming community an explanation and perhaps even an apology.”

The apology has not come, even after CNN published a new report that acknowledged the changing stories of Davis on Tuesday. In addition to other criticisms such as possibly outing Cohen as a source, CNN’s follow up fails to explain why the original report claimed Davis declined comment when he was actually used as a source.

"The journalistic world must be more cautious about using unnamed sources and they particularly can't be using unnamed sources who have a reason to be playing the reporters. And when stories fall apart, news organizations need to be big enough to acknowledge human errors," McCall said. "CNN's refusal to sort this story out in front of the public lends support to the right-leaning critics who suggest CNN is more about pushing an anti-Trump agenda than getting stories to be factually correct."