George Soros, Tom Steyer Spent Big for Socialist Surprise Winner Andrew Gillum in Florida

Surprise Democrat Primary Winner Andrew Gillum In Florida Had Support From Two Of The Left’s Biggest Financiers: George Soros And Tom Steyer.

Gillum courted the two billionaires extensively, meeting them in California to earn their support.

“If I’m remembering it correctly, it was, ‘We don’t know if you can win, but we would like what it could represent,’” Gillum told the New Yorker, recalling the meetings. “I interpreted it to mean that it would be significant to see a person of color taken seriously in a statewide race.”

In return, he received millions from the two billionaires and their allies.

Thursday, Steyer and Soros announced a $650,000 boost into Gillum’s campaign, together with their donors.

Liberal groups also coordinated a $3.5 million get-out-the-vote effort for Gillum prior to the primary.

President Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Florida gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum (D) following his stunning win in the FloridaDemocratic primary Tuesday night.

The president in a tweet said that Florida doesn’t need a “failed Socialist Mayor” to serve as the state’s governor, referencing Gillum’s progressive platform, while expressing support for Gillum’s opponent, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R).

“Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city,” Trump tweeted. “This is not what Florida wants or needs!”

Gillum, the mayor of the state capital, Tallahassee, will face off with DeSantis in November's general election.