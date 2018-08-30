LeBron James: ‘I’m Not F*cking with White People, That Was My Initial Thought to White America’ (VIDEO)

Nba Star Lebron James Recently Admitted That, Due To His Upbringing, He Initially Viewed Whites Suspiciously, And Did Not Want To Be Around White People Until He Learned To Give Them A Chance.

LeBron talks about the transition from his neighborhood to his catholic high school, being around all white people for the first time and finding out what a pantry is pic.twitter.com/BhIpxsC5xJ — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) August 29, 2018

James made his admission on HBO’s The Shop talk show saying that when he first began attending an exclusive, mostly white, private high school in Akron, Ohio, he was not very keen on having to talk to white people, according to TMZ.

In fact, James says that when he first started attending the school, he did not want to make any white friends among his classmates.

"Took me a while to adjust to it … I was like, I'm not f*cking with white people, that was my initial thought to white America," James admitted.

The I Promise public school that LeBron James opened for disadvantaged youngsters in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, will eventually end up costing district taxpayers roughly $8 million each year.

Akron school district spokesman Mark Williamson said: ‘The coverage made it look like the whole thing is his. He did a lot, but taxpayers should know it’s their investment too.’

Taxpayers will foot the bill because the school is a joint effort between Akron Public Schools, which covers the daily running of the school, and LeBron’s foundation.

But the Akron district will actually end up paying around 75 percent of costs – $8 million – once it is fully established.

The district will hire and pay the teachers and administration and pupils will ride district buses to school.