Florida Woman Delivers Her Own Baby After Hurricane Irma Kept Paramedics from Getting to Her

A Miami, Florida, woman delivered her own baby after paramedics were unable to get to her due to Hurricane Irma.

Because the paramedics could not get to her due to the storm, a dispatcher instructed the woman over the phone on how to deliver her own baby, the Miami Herald reported.

“We weren’t able to respond. So she delivered the placenta, also. Dispatch told her how to tie it off. She’s stable at home,” said Assistant Fire Chief Eloy Garcia, according to the Herald. “We made contact with the assistant medical director here. Talked things through.” – READ MORE