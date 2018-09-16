Donald Trump Praises Citizen Rescue Efforts: ‘We Love the Cajun Navy’

President Donald Trump Celebrated The “cajun Navy,” A Group Of Citizen Volunteers Who Traveled To Rescue Citizens From The Wrath Of Hurricane Florence.

“We love the Cajun Navy – THANK YOU!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday, sharing a video of the group.

The Cajun Navy was formed after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005. They also rescued hundreds of victims in the 2017 hurricane season in Texas during Hurricane Harvey. About 1,000 volunteers traveled up to the Carolinas to help with victims of Hurricane Florence.

Many volunteers of the Cajun Navy participated in the rescue of hundreds of citizens who were caught by rising tides in New Bern, North Carolina.

Thousands of North and South Carolina residents evacuated their homes ahead of Hurricane Florence.

But some volunteers actually headed toward the areas that will be impacted by the Category 1 storm to help their fellow Americans.

Louisiana’s Cajun Navy, a volunteer search, rescue and recovery organization, will be helping local authorities with the search-and-rescue efforts.

“We have the resources … to go and help these people and help save lives and just make it a little bit easier for everybody,” Jordan Bloodsworth, a Baton Rouge member of the Louisiana Cajun Navy, explained on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.

Bloodsworth, who is currently in Lumberton, N.C., said the Cajun Navy has informally been helping during storms since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and the organization has been growing and becoming more formal every year.