CAMPUS INSANITY: Students Fight Oppressive Ice Cream Marginalizing Muslims, Vegans

Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are taking action against discriminatory and marginalizing ice cream on campus, since some of the flavors use a beef gelatin.

Students have crafted legislation, titled “Ice Cream for All,” demanding the ice cream at university-owned Babcock Dairy use more “inclusive” ingredients, thus ceasing the “marginalization” of “Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Vegetarian, and Vegan students.”

As reported by The Washington Times, eight members of the Associated Students of Madison (ASM) presented their resolution last week. During the bizarre meeting, ASM members argue over their apparent right to ice cream and the seedy nature of Babcock Dairy.

But here’s where things really get insane: As confirmed by those in attendance at the meeting, and a spokesperson for the university, the school already has gelatin-free ice cream options available. ​In fact, when one of the members noted that Babcock Dairy already serves non-gelatin flavors, he was immediately shot down. – READ MORE

A tiny Southern Baptist university in Georgia is willing to sacrifice between $10,000-$20,000 annually by cutting its ties to Nike to protest the company’s ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Truett McConnell University, in Cleveland, Georgia, which has roughly 2,100 students, has decided that the funds accrued from selling Nike-branded school T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts at the campus bookstore was not worth it; Emir Caner, the president of Truett McConnell, said Caner said that Nike “mocks our troops” with its support of Kaepernick, who he said was “mocking” law enforcement and the military with his protests during the national anthem, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC).

Caner said any profits from the remaining Nike gear on campus will be sent to Wounded Warriors and the Fraternal Order of Police. He concluded, “If Nike chooses to apologize to our troops and to our law enforcement officers, then – and only then – will TMU reconsider their brand. In the meanwhile, let us honor true heroes, those who protect us daily, some even sacrificing their own lives. They are the true heroes.” – READ MORE